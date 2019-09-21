CHAN qualifier: Maxwell Konadu eyes revenge against Burkina Faso

Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu says his aim is to ensure Ghana eliminates Burkina Faso from the Championship of African Nations qualifier

The Stallions eliminated the Black Stars B from the CHAN qualifiers in 2017.

Ghana picked a 2-2 draw in Ouagadougou in the first leg and lost the game by 2-1 in the return leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Maxwell Konadu who was in charge of the team in that game and is hoping to revenge that painful elimination

Speaking to the media ahead of the game he said “Burkina Faso has been able to eliminate us two years ago so we also hope to eliminate them and be at the CHAN tournament come January 2020” he told footballmadeinghana.com

“We don’t want to think about the past now even though it’s serving as a guide to us, we will be cautious, but very aggressive and we will do our best to score some couple of goals so we don’t give them any chance to try and play as they did two years ago”.

Maxwell Konadu and his players have been in camp for close to six weeks and says the team is ready to make Ghana proud

“The players are ready, we are all ready so we just have to wait patiently for the blast of the whistle because the players are very ready to make Ghana proud”