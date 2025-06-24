Chance to play in the CAF Confederation Cup played a big role in my decision to join Asante Kotoko – Francis Acquah

Defender Francis Acquah has opened up about what motivated him to join Asante Kotoko.

According to the defender, the fact that he will get the opportunity to play in the CAF Confederation Cup played a big role in his decision to sign for the Porcupine Warriors club.

“There were other clubs interested, but the stature of Asante Kotoko and the fact that we’ll be competing in the CAF Confederation Cup played a big role in my decision,” Francis Acquah said in his first interview with Asante Kotoko Media.

He continued, “I’ve always heard about the passion and support this club receives in continental football, and I’m eager to be part of it for as long as I’m here.”

Kotoko confirmed the signing of Francis Acquah in an official statement on their website on Tuesday, June 24.

In the statement, the club noted that the defender has signed a three-year contract.

“Asante Kotoko are pleased to announce the signing of left-back Francis Acquah on a three-year deal. The 24-year-old joins from Bechem United, where he was a regular in his four seasons and made 94 league appearances.

“Acquah arrives in Kumasi to strengthen Asante Kotoko’s defensive options,” Kotoko stated.