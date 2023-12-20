Change coach Chris Hughton if need be ahead of AFCON 2023 – Ghanaian politician

The Majority Chief Whip in Ghana’s Parliament, Frank Annoh Dompreh, emphasises the need for decisive action, stating that, everything must be done, including changing coach Chris Hughton if need be, for Ghana to secure victory in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars, who haven't clinched the title in over 40 years, are set to compete in the 2023 edition in Ivory Coast early next year.

Recent performances have raised concerns, with three defeats in their last four games, including a loss to Comoros.

"[Sports] Minister, you'll agree with me that these days our Black Stars are becoming a pale shadow of itself,” Dompreh expressed in parliament.

"As we are heading towards another African tournament, we urge you to do everything and anything, including the changing of our national coach, if need be. We can't just go there and be part of the number of teams. We've always said that we are four-time champions; this thing is becoming old-time glory. We want to do something for ourselves, and minister, I know you can do it. Please help, and let’s get our Black Stars in good shape."

The Black Stars are scheduled to commence their campaign against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024, followed by matches against Egypt and Mozambique to conclude the group stage in the tournament starting on January 13.