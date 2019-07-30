GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Change in nationality rules in Belgium affects Royal Antwerp defender Daniel Opare

Published on: 30 July 2019
Change in nationality rules in Belgium affects Royal Antwerp defender Daniel Opare
Daniel Opare

Ghana defender Daniel Opare has missed out on picking up a Belgian citizenship after the country's officials tightened their rules.

Opare, who is in his third season with Royal Antwerp, would have qualified as a local player.

From now on, naturalized Belgians will be eligible after playing for a club in Belgium  for at least three years before their 23rd birthday.

Each club must have six such players on their roster.

Opare is currently out injured after picking up a knee injury during the off-season.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments