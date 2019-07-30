Change in nationality rules in Belgium affects Royal Antwerp defender Daniel Opare

Ghana defender Daniel Opare has missed out on picking up a Belgian citizenship after the country's officials tightened their rules.

Opare, who is in his third season with Royal Antwerp, would have qualified as a local player.

From now on, naturalized Belgians will be eligible after playing for a club in Belgium for at least three years before their 23rd birthday.

Each club must have six such players on their roster.

Opare is currently out injured after picking up a knee injury during the off-season.