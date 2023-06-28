Change of coach not cause of Hearts of Oak dismal campaign – Salifu Ibrahim

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim has refuted claims that the abysmal performance of the team in the 2022/23 Premier League season was due to the change of coaches.

The Phobians appointed Slavko Matic as head coach in October, 2022 after parting ways with Samuel Boadu. However, disgruntled fans of the club instigated the departure of the Serbian in March, 2023. David Ocloo took charge as head coach but couldn't fulfil his promise of putting smiles on the faces of the fans as the club ended the season in 12th position with 46 points. They also failed to win in their last five matches, losing four and drawing against Berekum Chelsea on the final day.

“In football, both coaches and players can leave clubs so, it’s normal. It doesn’t mean that is what affected our performance. Things just didn’t work out for the whole team. We didn’t get a good start,” Ibrahim told Kessben Sports.

By Suleman Asante