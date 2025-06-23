Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah: I want to become a Black Queens legend

New Black Queens winger Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah has opened up on her ambition with the Ghana women’s national team.

The England-born attacker earned his debut Black Queens call-up this year at the age of 29 and has already played her first match for the team.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the 2025 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah said her ambition is to become a legend of the Black Queens.

“For me, straight away, my first thought was obviously to represent and to make Ghana be spoke about in a very, very good light in women's football. So personally, my goals and aspirations for that are to represent and win as many games as we can. But also to hopefully become a legend for the Ghana Women,” the talented winger said.

She continued, “Someone that people can look up to. The young generation can see my route through European football and they can also see that as well as representing Ghana at the national level.”

Expected to be part of the Black Queens’ final squad for the 2025 WAFCON, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah is hoping to help the team clinch the trophy at the end of the tournament.