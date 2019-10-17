Chaos as mounting legal actions threaten to derail Ghana FA elections

Anxiety and uneasy calm has rocked the Ghana FA elections with the Normalisation Committee saddled with mounting legal actions following the unpopular decision to disqualify one of the leading candidates Wilfred Osei Kwaku.

The Tema Youth president has initiated multiple legal actions to get justice after being yanked from the race to succeed former FA capo Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Palmer has dragged the Normalisation Committee to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) over his "pre-conceived, premeditated and predetermined" disqualification from the race.

He has also dragged the interim body of the Ghana FA to the FIFA Ethics committee over breaches of his fundamental human rights.

The chairman of the five-member Vetting Committee Frank Davies has also been dragged to the global adjudicatory chamber over a leaked audio recording which makes his role untenable.

The association is also fighting off a fresh interlocutory injunction which has put the entire process in dissaray.

A third division club in Tema served the Normalisation Committee on Tuesday claiming the entire process must be stopped until the court hears the full case.

The Tema Court has scheduled the hearing of the case for 24 October and with the Regional FA elections scheduled to start in two days' time, the election has to be halted.

The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana FA was slapped with the writ of summons and statement of claim by one Moses Dahama seeking among others a true and proper interpretation of the relevant GFA, CAF and FIFA Regulations regarding the disqualification of Mr Wilfred Kwaku Osei from contesting the GFA Elections is illegal null and void.

He has also asked the Tema High Court to grant an order of interlocutory injunction against the GFA, its assigns agents and representatives acting on the direction or instructions of the GFA from balloting or carrying out any activities under the roadmap for the 2019 GFA Elections scheduled for 18-25 October 2019 until the full and final determination of the substantive case.

He also want the court to order the reinstatement of Mr Wilfred Osei Kwaku disqualified as a candidate for Election scheduled for 18-25 October.

By this action the GFA NC is stopped from taking any action that will compromise or prejudice the outcome of the application for injunction before the High Court.

The Members of the NC may take the risk of ignoring the injunction in which case they would be cited for contempt and thrown into jail as punishment for the atonement of the wrong.

Another disqualified aspirant Roy Arthur, who is seeking to become the chairman of the Central Region FA, has also filed for an interlocutory injunction to delay the process with the case set to be heard on October 24, 2019.

World governing body, FIFA has also been dragged into the raging controversy after CAS ordered the body to join Osei Kwaku's legal action against the Normalisation Committee on Wednesday.

Palmer was disqualified from the presidential race due to breaches of Article 33(5)(c) of the Ghana General Regulations, and the decision of the then Ethics Committee of the Ghana FA on December 13, 2017.

The embattled Tema Youth CEO has petitioned CAS and FIFA has he wants the elections nullified if they are organized without him.