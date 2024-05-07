Charles Akonnor advises Kotoko and Hearts on player recruitment strategy

Former Ghana coach Charles Akonnor has emphasised the importance for Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak to conduct thorough assessments before signing players.

The two prominent Ghanaian clubs have faced criticism regarding the quality of their players, contrasting with their past dominance in both local and international competitions.

They have been recruiting players from lower-tier leagues, many of whom have failed to meet the expectations of the clubs' supporters.

This season, Kotoko and Hearts of Oak find themselves out of contention for the league title and are striving for a respectable finish.

Meanwhile, Samartex, a club in their second season in the top flight, currently leads the league comfortably.

Akonnor stressed the significance of comprehensive player evaluations, stating, "When you are recruiting players, you need to do thorough checks because just because a player is performing well in a lower-tier league doesn't mean they will automatically excel when they join Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko," as reported by Graphic Sports.

Having coached both Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, as well as AshantiGold and Dreams FC, Akonnor brings valuable insights to the discussion on player recruitment.

Despite currently being without a job, he has been occasionally linked with a return to either Kotoko or Hearts of Oak.