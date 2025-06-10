Charles Akonnor calls for improvement of officiating in Ghana Premier League ahead of next season

Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to deal with poor officiating in the Ghana Premier League ahead of next season.

The 2024/25 football season, which ended over the weekend, witnessed some horrible officiating at some match centres.

Speaking in an interview, Akonnor described the poor officiating and the repeated incidents as embarrassing and warned that they could derail the growth of Ghana’s domestic game.

"Match officiating is a big problem," Akonnor, a former Black Stars coach, told Citi Sports.

"And I’ve heard it, what are you telling me? I’ve seen videos. Whether it’s true or not, I don’t have the evidence, but these things keep coming," he added.

Meanwhile, Bibiani GoldStars emerged as the champions of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season. The Miners will face Medeama SC in a coronation on Saturday at the DUN's Park on Saturday, June 14.