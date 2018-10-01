Charles Akonnor feels 'privileged' to be handed Asante Kotoko job

Asante Kotoko SC new trainer Charles Akonnor claims it is a privilege to lead the club as a head coach.

The former Ghana captain new signed a deal with the Porcupine Warriors on Monday which will see him guide the club till 2021.

"Asante Kotoko is a big club and is a privilege to be here coaching this club." he told Nhyira FM.

However, Akonnor believes he can succeed at the club if handed the necessary support.

"There is no room for fear because Asante Kotoko is used to sacking coaches, I am here to either succeed or fail and with the necessary support I know I will fight to succeed."

The former VfL Wolfsburg winger has been in charge of Eleven Wise FC, Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC and Ashanti Gold SC before joining the Red family.

By: Nuhu Adams