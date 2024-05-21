Charles Allotey: Former Hearts of Oak midfielder blames poor run on players' lack of commitment

Former Hearts of Oak player Charles Allotey has blamed the lack of commitment on the part of the current players as the main factor contributing to the team's poor run in the Ghana Premier League.

The former midfielder, expressed his disappointment with the current squad, accusing them of lacking passion and playing without the seriousness or intensity needed to succeed.

This critique comes as Hearts of Oak find themselves in a precarious position, sitting 12th on the league table with 38 points after match week 30, just five points above the drop zone.

"Hearts' fundamental problems have everything to do with the players, not the coach," the former CAF Champions League winner voiced his concerns in an interview with Akoma FM in Kumasi.

"They don't play with the same intensity that we used to display anytime we donned the rainbow jersey. The players are not serious at all. A player like Linda, who is performing well, finds it difficult to locate his attackers in the final third, and Salifu has been playing poorly lately," he remarked.

The former star further criticised the players for their lack of urgency on the pitch. "They play as if there is nothing at stake. It's annoying to watch them play. Hearts of Oak is now like trash because the current crop of players does not meet the high standards of the club. Any time I watch them play, I laugh," Allotey concluded.

Hearts of Oak are set to face their rivals Asante Kotoko next at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, a crucial match that could significantly impact their standing in the league.