Charles Herrmann: Son of former Ghana coach C.K Akonnor joins Borussia Monchengladbach

Son of Ghana legend, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, Charles Herrmann has joined German Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

The FIFA U17 World Cup winner signed for the club after leaving rivals Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

Herrmann, a Germany youth international, is expected to play a role in the first team next season, having spent most of his time at Dortmund with the youth teams.

Monchengladbach Sports Director, Roland Virkus expressed delight following the capture of the youngster, who has been on their radar for the past four years.

"We are delighted that Charles Herrmann has decided to move to us. He is a young, talented player who has the potential for higher tasks. But first he has to settle in here. We will give him the opportunities and time to develop," he said.

"We wanted to convince Charles to come to us four years ago. We are delighted that he has now decided to join Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach a few years later - even though there were several national and international interested parties.

Mirko SandmÃ¶ller, the club's Director of Youth Performance Center added: "He won the World and European Championship with the German U17 national team and recently showed, particularly at the U17 World Cup, what qualities he can bring to the pitch. He has a good left foot, is strong at dribbling and his dynamism always creates a goal threat."

During Herrmann's time at Dortmund, he played for the U17's and the Junior B team.

Last season, the 18-year-old played in 25 competitive matches (5 goals) for the Black and Yellows: 16 times in the West division of the U19 Bundesliga, five times in the UEFA Youth League, once in the DFB Cup for the A-Juniors and three times in the U19 Bundesliga finals.