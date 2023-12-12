Charles-Jesaja Herrmann: Akonnor's son eyes Ghana call-up, ready to follow father's footsteps

Former Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor, has disclosed that his elder son, Charles-Jesaja Herrmann, has expressed interest in playing for Ghana.

Herrmann, who currently plays for SV Waldhof Mannheim in Germany's third division, previously played for the German U-17 team.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, Akonnor revealed that his son has conveyed his desire to follow in his father's footsteps and play for the Black Stars.

However, Akonnor also cautioned that his son's path to the national team may be challenging due to his current status in the lower-tier league.

"The older one (Charles-Jesaja Herrmann) was also a national team player, who played in the under-17, and he is now playing for a third-division side. He is now willing to play for the Black Stars when he gets the chance," Akonnor stated.

Akonnor, who also coached Asante Kotoko, advised his son to work hard and aim for a spot in the premier league if he wants to increase his chances of receiving a call-up to the national team.

"I told him to do more than he is doing now. For the national team, you don’t have to be in the third division; you have to be in the premier and make waves for yourself to be seen as a national team player; but for now, he is a little bit far from the national team."

Herrmann has also represented Germany at various youth levels, including the U-15, U-16, U-18, and U-19 teams.