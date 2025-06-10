Akonnor appeals to GFA to raise standards of Ghana Premier League

Former Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has made a passionate appeal to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to improve the standard of the Ghana Premier League.

The recently concluded 2024/25 football season witnessed a heartbreaking incident with a fan losing his life.

The season was also marred by protests, claims of poor officiating, and mounting fan unrest.

Ahead of the 2025/26 football season, Akonnor, a former Asante Kotoko coach, has called for urgent reforms to restore integrity and professionalism to the league.

"It has to be better. We can do better. We’ve come a long way, you know, and if we have it, dealing with other professionals, where will be our next generation of players?" he told Citi Sports.

"It’s always from our local league, so we need to improve that aspect of the way they delay when an opponent is leading as a tactic, a style of delaying," Akonnor added.

Meanwhile, Bibiani GoldStars, who have emerged as the champions of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League champions will face Medeama SC in a coronation game on Saturday, June 14 at DUN's Park.