Charles Sampson steps down as Black Queens assistant coach to focus on Black Princesses role

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that Charles Sampson will relinquish his duties as assistant coach of the Black Queens to concentrate fully on his primary role as head coach of the Black Princesses, Ghana’s U-20 women’s national team.

This decision, which takes immediate effect, is part of a broader technical restructuring by the GFA aimed at improving focus, avoiding scheduling conflicts, and strengthening individual team development.

Sampson, who has been leading the Black Princesses while simultaneously assisting the Black Queens technical team, will now channel all his energy into preparing the U-20 side for upcoming competitions, including the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

According to the GFA, these strategic changes are designed to streamline responsibilities and foster better technical consistency across national teams. The Association believes that allowing coaches to focus solely on one team will enhance planning, performance, and long-term football development.

“This adjustment is in line with our commitment to technical excellence and efficient team management,” the GFA noted. “Coach Sampson’s full-time dedication to the Black Princesses is crucial as we aim to build a competitive and cohesive team for global representation.”

Sampson has played a key role in the recent success of the Princesses, guiding them through a strong qualification campaign for the World Cup.