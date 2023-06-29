Charles Taylor advises Hearts of Oak to ditch Annor Walker for either Samuel Boadu or Prosper Narteh Ogum

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Charles Taylor has urged the club's hierarchy to either hire former coach Samuel Boadu or Prosper Narteh Ogum rather than Annor Walker.

Following the departure of Serbian coach Slavko Matic, the Phobians are now without a substantive coach and are eager to secure a renowned manager to begin preparations ahead of next season.

Annor Walker who is believed to have parted ways with FC Samartex has emerged as a potential coach to take over as the Phobians look to bounce back from their disappointing showing in the just-ended campaign.

However, Taylor disagrees with the suggestion of hiring the former Great Olympic boss rather than opting for either Samuel Badu who won numerous trophies with Hearts of Oak, or Prosper Narteh Ogum who won the Ghana Premier League title with Asante Kotoko.

"Annor Walker can’t contain the pressure at Hearts of Oak. He won’t last even six months. He can’t coach Hearts of Oak, Togbe should bring Samuel Boadu or Prosper Ogum," he told Angel TV.

Boadu was sacked a few weeks into last season following a few unimpressive results in the Ghana Premier League.