Charles Taylor advocates for Michael Essien and Laryea Kingston to lead Black Stars coaching team

Former Ghana Premier League star Charles Taylor believes involving ex-Ghana footballers in the national team coaching system will help the teams bounce back to their glory days particularly suggesting Michael Essien and Laryea Kingston.

The call for a coaching shake-up comes after the Ghana Football Association decided to part ways with Chris Hughton on January 24, 2024, following the Black Stars' disappointing performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The team exited the tournament in the group stage after two draws and one loss, replicating their fate from the 2021 edition.

Speaking on Angel TV, Charles Taylor emphasized the need to appoint a capable coach for the team and expressed skepticism about the suitability of a local coach, asserting that the role demands strength and commitment.

"No local coach can handle the team, but some individuals can help us. Michael Essien, for instance, is one of the people who can assist us. The players in the Black Stars will support him. If you add Laryea to the team, it will benefit us," he remarked.

According to the former Hearts of Oak forward, the likes of Michael Essien, Laryea Kingston, and Stephen Appiah could effectively manage the team, and their appointment would bring positive changes to Ghanaian football.

The proposal to enlist football legends to guide the Black Stars signals a potential shift in the coaching landscape as Ghana seeks a fresh direction for its national team.