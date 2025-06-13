Charles Taylor, Amankwa Mireku, and other legends to clash in FA Cup final curtain raiser

A star-studded lineup of football legends is set to take to the pitch in a thrilling curtain raiser ahead of the MTN FA Cup final.

Accra Hearts of Oak legends will face off against their Kumasi Asante Kotoko counterparts at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday.

The match promises to be an exciting encounter, featuring notable names such as Charles Taylor, Eric Bekoe, Francis Akwafo, Emmanuel Armah, and Bernard Don Bortey from Hearts of Oak, as well as Amankwa Mireku, Adjah Tetteh, and Eric Nyarko from Asante Kotoko.

The curtain raiser is scheduled to kick off at 14:45 GMT, setting the stage for the main event â€“ the MTN FA Cup final between Golden Kick and Asante Kotoko. The winner of the FA Cup will qualify automatically for the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

