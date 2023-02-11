Charles Taylor backs defender Mohammed Alhassan to shine at Asante Kotoko

Former Hearts of Oak centre-back Mohammed Alhassan has received the support of Charles Taylor in his move to Asante Kotoko.

Taylor believes that Alhassan will play a crucial role in the club's pursuit of a domestic double this season. Alhassan has signed a one-and-a-half-year contract with the club.

“The case of Mohammed Alhassan is not new to our football. Hearts of Oak rejected him, I was very surprised that Hearts allow him to leave,” he told Akoma FM.

“To me, he is better than most of the defenders we have in our league. His signing at Kotoko will really solve a lot of the problems of Kotoko because recently the defense of Kotoko was weak.

“It was a disgrace to the player’s career for Hearts to put him on a transfer.

“I thank the management of Kotoko for signing a good player of his calibre. His qualities are unique and many defenders lack that type of qualities. I can say that even some of our Black Stars players lack such quality. He should train hard and I am sure he will become one of the greatest defenders of Kotoko,” he ended.

During his time with the Phobians, he was a key contributor to the team’s successes, helping them to win two FA Cup trophies and ending their long wait for a Ghana Premier League title in 2021.