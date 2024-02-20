Charles Taylor backs Michael Essien to revive Black Stars amid coaching search

Former Ghana forward Charles Taylor believes Michael Essien has what it takes to revive the Black Stars if chosen as the coach of the national team.

This move follows a period of unsatisfactory performance under coach Chris Hughton, culminating in a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Ivory Coast which resulted in the dissolution of the entire technical team of the Black Stars.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) initiated a committee to search for a new coach, and chairman Mark Addo has confirmed an overwhelming response of over 500 applications flooding the secretariat.

Charles Taylor has put forward the suggestion of Michael Essien taking the helm for the Black Stars, emphasising the need for individuals who can contribute to the revival of Ghanaian football.

“We must know that the right people are available to revive Ghana football. I would suggest that we consider Michael Essien for the coaching job. Essien together with Stephen Appiah and Laryea Kingston,” Taylor proposed during an interview on Onua FM.

According to Taylor, these bold former players possess the qualities to stand their ground and instill discipline in the playing body, essential attributes for rejuvenating the national team.

However, reports indicate that Michael Essien is currently being considered for the vacant assistant coach position with the national team instead of the head coach role.

Essien, who obtained his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth coaching licenses last year, is yet to secure a prominent coaching role, but his wealth of experience as a former footballer positions him as a valuable asset for the revival of the Black Stars.

As the GFA continues its search for the coaching team that will lead the Black Stars forward, the potential inclusion of Michael Essien is eagerly awaited by fans and football enthusiasts alike.