Charles Taylor blasts Hearts of Oak for releasing defender Mohammed Alhassan

Former Ghana midfielder Charles Taylor believes Hearts of Oak were wrong in releasing experience defender Mohammed Alhassan.

Alhassan has joined rivals Asante Kotoko after parting ways with the Phobians.

Taylor, who played for both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, insists Alhassan will add quality to the Porcupine Warriors.

“The case of Mohammed Alhassan is not new to our football. Hearts of Oak rejected him, I was very surprised that Hearts allow him to leave," said Taylor on Akoma FM.

“He’s better than most of the defenders in our league, in my opinion. He will undoubtedly solve many of Kotoko’s problems, as the team’s defence has recently been weakened."

While praising Kotoko for taking advantage of Alhassan's situation, Taylor describe the decision by Hearts of Oak as disgraceful.

“Hearts’ decision to release him was a disgrace to the player’s career,” Taylor said.

“I’d like to thank Kotoko’s management for bringing in a player of his calibre. His qualities are distinct, and many defenders lack them. Even some of our Black Stars players lack such talent, in my opinion. He should train hard, and I am confident he will become one of Kotoko’s best defenders.”