Published on: 05 June 2023
Charles Taylor blasts Hearts of Oak squad and management as club face relegation threat
Former Hearts of Oak star Charles Taylor has expressed his disappointment and delivered a scathing assessment of the current squad and management team following the club’s 2-1 defeat to RTU on Sunday.

Taylor, who was a prominent figure during the successful era of the 64 Battalions of Hearts of Oak, did not hold back in his criticism of his former club.

In an interview with Angel TV, he stated, "The current Hearts of Oak squad and management are the worst I've ever seen in my life."

The Phobians suffered a defeat at home against RTU, marking their fourth consecutive loss. This poor run of results has put them in a precarious position, facing the threat of relegation as they head into the final round of games.

Taylor's comments reflect his disappointment with the current state of Hearts of Oak and his concerns about their performance on the field. As a former player who experienced success with the club, he holds high standards and expectations for the team.

The 21-time league champions need to avoid defeat against Berekum Chelsea to stay up.

 

