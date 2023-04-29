Charles Taylor calls for demotion of underperforming players in Hearts of Oak and Kotoko

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko player Charles Taylor has criticised current players of both teams for their lack of appropriate capabilities and skills which he believes has cost the clubs massively in the ongoing season.

Both clubs are on the verge of missing out on the title challenge following their recent losses in the Ghana Premier League. Hearts were thumped 4-1 by Tamale City while Kotoko succumbed to 2-0 defeat to Great Olympics on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Charles Taylor, who won Ghana Premier League titles with both Hearts of Oak and Kotoko during his playing days expressed dissatisfaction with some of the current players of both teams indicating that many don't qualify to feature for the clubs.

"Some of the players don't deserve to play for Hearts of Oak and the same applies to Asante Kotoko," Taylor told Angel TV.

"You can critically watch Hearts of Oak and Kotoko games and you will see that some of the players don't deserve to be in the team. They can't control and pass a ball and you can't blame it on the pitch because we played on more terrible pitches."

"I'm telling you, 16 of the Hearts of Oak players should be demoted to Auroras and I can list them for you. They are just not good enough to wear the colours."