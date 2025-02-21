Charles Taylor calls for Ghana Premier League resumption amid Kotoko fan’s death

Former Ghana Premier League star Charles Taylor has raised concerns over the league's suspension following the tragic death of Asante Kotoko fan Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Pooley.

Taylor, who played for both Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, believes seeking justice for Pooley is crucial but argues that halting the league indefinitely is not the best approach. He fears the suspension could negatively impact players by affecting their form and match fitness.

"I don't see the essence of putting the league on hold for all this while. As much as we want justice for Pooley, we can resume the league to avoid players becoming rusty," Taylor said in an interview on Angel TV.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions following Pooley’s death during Kotoko’s match against Nsoatreman. The incident led to widespread outrage, with Kotoko declaring a boycott of competitive matches until justice is served.

In response, Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku visited Kotoko to offer condolences and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring justice.

The GFA, in collaboration with Premier League clubs, has since introduced Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025 to prevent similar incidents and improve fan safety at stadiums.