Charles Taylor calls for Hearts of Oak relegation and board dissolution due to supporters' suffering

Former Hearts of Oak forward Charles Taylor wants the club relegated because the supporters are suffering.

Taylor also wants the board dissolved because he doesn’t feel the never-say-die attitude, which is customary to the club.

Hearts used to be serial winners, clinching the treble, including the CAF Champions League in 2000, being the only Ghanaian club to do so.

However, in recent years, the club has sunk so low and is now staring at relegation.

They could be relegated this season with just three games remaining, as they are only two points ahead of the drop zone.

Their poor form was compounded by a 2-0 defeat against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko, leaving Hearts of Oak in a precarious position.

Speaking on the club’s current situation, Taylor said on Angel FM, "They should dissolve the Hearts of Oak board because there’s no Never Say Die spirit in the team again. If necessary, Hearts of Oak should go to relegation because their supporters are going through a lot."

Hearts of Oak must win their remaining games against Nations FC, city rivals Great Olympics, and Bechem United to stay up.