Charles Taylor calls for 'urgent' return of Andre Ayew and Mubarak Wakaso to the Black Stars

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder, Charles Taylor insists the Black Stars needs the experience of Andre Ayew and Mubarak Wakaso ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ayew was omitted for the squad for the international friendlies against Mexico and the United States despite being the captain of the Black Stars while Wakaso has not received an invite since the 2021 Nations Cup in Cameroon.

The Black Stars lost both friendlies, with the United States humiliating the team after scoring four goals in the first half of their game in Nashville.

According to Taylor, Hughton should not make the mistake of leaving out Ayew from the squad again while Wakaso's return in urgent.

"Andre Ayew should always be part of the Black Stars whether he has club or not and we need Wakaso back in the team urgently," Taylor told Angel TV.

The four-time African champions will return to action next month in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they face Madagascar and Comoros.

Ghana have also been drawn in Group B of the AFCON 2023 alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.