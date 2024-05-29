Charles Taylor claims Laryea Kingston is a better coach than Otto Addo

Former Ghana international Charles Taylor has stirred controversy by asserting that Laryea Kingston, the former Black Starlets coach, is a superior coach compared to the current Black Stars coach, Otto Addo.

Laryea Kingston recently resigned following the Black Starlets' 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in the WAFU B U-17 tournament. Despite the setback, Taylor believes Kingston's coaching abilities surpass those of Addo.

"In Ghana, speaking the truth often makes you appear bad to many, but I would rather tell the truth and get nothing than lie for gain. When you consider the type of coach and the way Laryea works, he is better than Otto Addo," Taylor told Peace FM.

Kingston had led the Black Starlets impressively during the WAFU tournament, securing a 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast and a 2-0 win against Benin to reach the semi-finals. However, the defeat to Burkina Faso prompted his resignation, raising concerns among Ghanaian football fans and officials.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo has resumed his role as head coach of the Black Stars and is preparing the team for crucial upcoming matches against Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Taylor's comments have sparked a debate about the coaching capabilities within Ghana's national teams, with many looking forward to how Addo's leadership will shape the Black Stars' performance in the forthcoming qualifiers.