Charles Taylor condemns attack on Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic by fans

Former Hearts of Oak star Charles Taylor has condemned the recent attack by some fans on the head coach of the team, Slavko Matic.

The incident occurred on Friday morning when the Serbian manager was prevented from holding a training session with the players ahead of their Super Clash with Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The fans are demanding that Matic be sacked due to a poor run of results, and they insist that he should not lead the team for the game against their rivals. However, Taylor, who also played for Asante Kotoko, has spoken out against the fans' actions, stating that it was wrong for them to have chased the coach out irrespective of the results he is giving the club.

"Hearts of Oak is not a small club where fans can just wake up to attack a coach because he is not performing," Taylor told Onua FM. "The coach is using all the players the club bought for him. Such attitude from the fans is uncivilised. If you have issues with the coach, just channel your grievances to the management and not behave this way. Things like this do not help our game to grow."

Hearts of Oak are hoping to return to winning ways on Sunday after picking just one win in their last four matches. The game will kick off at 15:00GMT and will also serve as the 2023 President's Cup. Despite the fans' actions, Taylor believes that such behaviour is detrimental to the growth of the game and has advised them to direct their grievances to the management instead of attacking the coach.