Charles Taylor condemns Ghana FA ExCo member Oduro Sarfo

Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak forward Charles Taylor has expressed dissatisfaction with comments made by Nana Oduro Sarfo, an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Oduro Sarfo responded to comments by former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah who urged the GFA to involve ex-footballers in the day-to-day running of Ghana Football.

Oduro Safo advised the former Juventus man to rather seek further education to be eligible to occupy such positions in the GFA.

“If Stephen Appiah wants to play a key role or wants to lead the GFA, he needs to have better academic knowledge and certificates,” Oduro Sarfo told Onua FM.

In response to the comments by Oduro Sarfo, Charles Taylor was disappointed, terming it as a senseless submission.

"At the GFA, I believe Oduro Sarfo ranks first among those who speak before thinking. He speaks before realizing what he has said is inappropriate. If you wish to tie school [education] into what Stephen said, then they [GFA] have failed miserably. Because, despite their schooling, they are not achieving anything at the FA.

"I would also urge them to learn some common sense to improve Ghana Football, as it worked for previous leaders who had little education but common sense. Just look at the state of Ghana football. Do you think we can run football through education? Taylor told Angel TV.