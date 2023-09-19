Charles Taylor criticises the inclusion of Richard Attah in Hearts of Oak game against RTU

Former Hearts of Oak star Charles Taylor has chastised the technical team of the club for fixing Richard Attah in goal in their game against Real Tamale United (RTU) despite his weight and body size.

The former Elmina Sharks shot-stopper was named in the line-up for the Phobians in their season opener at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Friday.

Attah's late howler from a corner kick was capitalised upon by Owusu Afriyie who nodded home the only goal in injury time to maintain RTU's dominance over Hearts of Oak in recent times.

Richard Attah's performance in the game disappointed Charles Taylor, who opined that the goalkeeper shouldn't have been named to the starting lineup in a post-match analyses

He contends that goalkeepers' trainers are responsible for making sure that players are in suitable physical condition prior to games emphasising the current size of Richard Attah.

"When you look at the goal that Richard Attah conceded, you won't understand because how can a keeper of his size allow this," Charles Taylor told Accra-based Angel TV.

He further emphasized, "All these, the goalkeepers' trainer has to know that the keepers have to be hardworking. Looking at the size of Attah, he shouldn't have been allowed to be in the post," he added.