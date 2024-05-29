Charles Taylor names four coaches who he believes can help revive Ghana football

Former Ghana international Charles Taylor has called on authorities to focus on nurturing certain coaches, including Laryea Kingston and Karim Zito, who he believes possess the technical skills necessary to revive Ghanaian football.

Taylor also identified Yaw Preko and Maxwell Konadu as part of the group capable of elevating the game to new heights.

"I've said it before, if Laryea doesn't provide a good reason for his resignation, he's disappointed me and Ghanaian coaches as a whole," Taylor stated. "We have some coaches in Ghana, like Maxwell Konadu, Zito, Yaw Preko, and Laryea. These four have the knowledge to coach and could really help Ghanaian soccer rise again if they're properly supported."

Taylor expressed particular disappointment over Kingston's recent resignation from the Black Starlets, describing it as a significant setback given Kingston's potential trajectory within the national team framework.

"For me, Laryea resigning is a setback. He was on a path to the Black Stars. I don't know why he resigned, and I want to hear from him because, in Ghana, anything can happen."

Speculating on the reasons behind Kingston's departure, Taylor suggested that financial issues might have played a role. "Maybe he wasn't paid. There are some coaches in Ghana who aren't paid but are still happy in their jobs. Perhaps Laryea wasn't happy. He is a good coach, and if he explains his reasons, it might make sense. But resigning from the U-17 team wasn't a good move because many of us and Ghanaians had faith in him," Taylor added.

Maxwell Konadu has previously served as an assistant coach for the Black Stars, bringing valuable experience to the table. Karim Zito has a strong reputation for leading youth national teams to success, while Yaw Preko is well-known for his successful stint with Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League.