Charles Taylor praises Black Stars coach Chris Hughton for monitoring local players

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko star Charles Taylor has applauded new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton for his commitment to monitoring local players in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Hughton, a former Premier League manager who recently signed a 21-month deal, has been spotted at various league games in his quest to identify local talents for the national team.

Taylor believes that Hughton's actions have demonstrated his dedication to developing local players and that his presence at matches has motivated players to perform at their best.

In an interview with Angle TV, Taylor praised Hughton's knowledge and urged the Ghanaian football authorities to give him a long-term project.

"When you have good coaches like Chris, it motivates the players," Taylor said. "What I like most is that he is not restricting his visits to only Accra and Kumasi. We should give him the team and allow him to make all the decisions. He is doing the job and must be commended for the good work."

Hughton, who has managed Newcastle United and Brighton in the past, started his tenure as Black Stars coach last month with a win against Angola in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

He then secured a 1-1 draw in the reverse leg in Luanda. His ultimate goal is to lead Ghana to victory in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year.