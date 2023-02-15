Charles Taylor questions Inaki Williams' abilities and Ghana's reliance on foreign-born players

Former Hearts of Oak and Kotoko star, Charles Taylor, has expressed doubts about the abilities of Inaki Williams, who switched nationality to play for Ghana prior to the 2022 World Cup.

The former Spain international was included in the Ghana squad for the tournament and featured in all three group games without scoring.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Taylor questioned Ghana's overreliance on foreign-based players, particularly those who are not regular starters for their clubs. He also criticized journalists who had suggested that Williams' inclusion in the team had solved all of Ghana's problems.

Taylor said, "It really pains me that some journalists were saying all our problems were solved after securing players like Inaki Williams... How can our Black Stars be saved because we have Inaki Williams? Do we have better eyes than the Europeans? His gameplay cannot guarantee us any proper title."

Taylor went on to suggest that if Williams was good enough, he would have been convinced to play for the Spanish national team, rather than Ghana. He said, "If the Spanish thought he was good enough, they would have convinced him and his brother to play for them and not Ghana."

Williams, who plays for Athletic Bilbao, has yet to score a goal for Ghana in his six appearances for the team.