Charles Taylor questions players' worthiness in Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko forward, Charles Taylor, has expressed his disappointment with the performance of both clubs this season.

Taylor believes that there are players who do not deserve to represent these renowned Ghanaian teams.

In an interview with Angel TV Sports Live, Taylor shared his candid assessment, stating, "Most often when you watch games of both Hearts and Kotoko and you come across some players playing for these clubs, they don't deserve to play for both teams. Critically analyze games from both teams, and you will see that even ball control is a problem for them. Passing the ball becomes another difficulty."

Taylor attributed the poor performance of the clubs to the quality of players at their disposal, dismissing the notion that bad pitches are to blame.

He pointed out that the same pitches produced talented players in Ghana in the past. Taylor reminisced about his time at Hearts of Oak, where they trained at the Arts Centre in Accra and had to clear cow dung before practice. He emphasised the importance of recognising true quality in players.

"Some people say our pitches are not good, but these same pitches produced good players in Ghana. When I was at Hearts, we trained at the Arts Centre in Accra, where we had to clear cow dung before we could train. There is quality, and when you see quality, you will know. A player like Rashid Nortey of Kotoko is one player with quality," Taylor added.

Taylor, who played for Hearts of Oak from 2000 to 2003 before making a controversial transfer to arch-rival Kotoko, remains a prominent figure in Ghanaian football.