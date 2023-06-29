Charles Taylor raises doubts over Annor Walker's ability to handle pressure at Hearts of Oak

Former Hearts of Oak star Charles Taylor has expressed scepticism regarding the suitability of Annor Walker as the club's next coach for the club.

Walker is close to agreeing a deal to coach Hearts of Oak, sources have told Ghanasoccernet.com, but Taylor has questioned the veteran coach's ability to handle the pressure that comes with leading Hearts of Oak.

"Annor Walker can't contain the pressure at Hearts of Oak. He won't last even six months," Taylor asserted on Angel TV.

Walker has packed his bags and luggage from Samartex amid growing concerns about his future, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

His long-term future is up in the air after an unflattering campaign last season, as Samartex are believed to be unhappy with his output and have wielded the axe.

The former Great Olympics coach supervised a difficult campaign last term with the side escaping the drop by a whisker.

With one year into his Samartex contract, the club appears unimpressed and have no interest in continuing with him next season, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

GHANAsoccernet has reported that the experienced gaffer is on his way to Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak.

He aspires to lead them into the upcoming season, aiming to revive the team after their disappointing performance in the previous season, where they narrowly escaped relegation on the final day.

Walker would bring a wealth of experience to the table, having managed several clubs in Ghana, including Berekum Chelsea.

He also had the opportunity to coach the Black Galaxies at this year's African Nations Championship. His expertise and track record make him a valuable candidate for the top job at Hearts of Oak.

The club concluded the season under caretaker manager David Ocloo, following the dismissals of Samuel Boadu and his replacement Slavko Matic, who faced hostility from fans during training sessions.