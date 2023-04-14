Charles Taylor slams Oduro Sarfo over comments on education in football administration

Former Ghanaian footballer Charles Taylor has criticized Nana Oduro Sarfo, an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), over his response to ex-Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah's call for former players to be considered for roles in football administration.

Sarfo had suggested that Appiah and other former players wishing to take on key roles in Ghana football should first obtain basic certification through education.

"If Stephen Appiah wants to play a key role or wants to lead the GFA, he needs to have better academic knowledge and certificates," he told Onua FM.

In reaction to Sarfo's comments, Taylor expressed his disappointment while defending Appiah's statement.

"At the GFA, I believe Oduro Sarfo ranks first among those who speak before thinking. He speaks before realizing what he has said is inappropriate," Taylor said.

He also criticized the GFA for failing to achieve much despite their education, saying, "If you wish to tie school [education] into what Stephen said, then they [GFA] have failed miserably. Because, despite their schooling, they are not achieving anything at the FA."

Taylor added, "I would also urge them to learn some common sense to improve Ghana Football, as it worked for previous leaders who had little education but common sense. Just look at the state of Ghana football. Do you think we can run football through education?"