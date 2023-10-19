Charles Taylor stresses importance of captain Andre Ayew in Black Stars

Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak star Charles Taylor has emphasised the invaluable role of Andre Ayew within the Black Stars and believes he should consistently be part of the national team, regardless of his club status.

This comes in response to suggestions that Ayew's time with the Black Stars is over, especially since he is currently without a club.

Andre Ayew's absence from the last squad, which performed poorly in the October international friendlies, where the team suffered defeats to Mexico and the USA with an aggregate score of 6-0, highlighted the significance of his experience and leadership on the field.

Taylor also advocated for the swift return of Mubarak Wakaso, who has not received a national team call-up for over a year. Although initially hampered by fitness issues, Wakaso has since recovered and made appearances for Shenzhen FC in the Chinese Super League.

"Andre Ayew should always be part of the Black Stars, whether he has a club or not, and we need Mubarak Wakaso back in the team urgently," Taylor stated on Angel TV.

The Black Stars are scheduled to return to action in November for the 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Madagascar and Comoros, while the AFCON competition is set to begin in January 2024, featuring Ghana, record holders Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique in the group stage.