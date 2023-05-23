Charles Taylor urges Hearts of Oak fans not to trust current team following heavy defeat

Former Hearts of Oak player Charles Taylor has expressed his disappointment with the current state of the team and has called on the club's supporters not to place their trust in the players.

Taylor's appeal comes in the wake of Hearts of Oak's crushing 5-1 defeat against Medeama, a result that effectively dashed their hopes of making a late comeback to win the Ghana Premier League title.

He has been openly critical of the team's performances throughout the season, and the recent heavy defeat has only intensified his concerns.

"The supporters should not put their trust in the team again. If you are a supporter and you do that, when something happens to you, blame yourself. You can't trust this current Hearts team," Taylor stated candidly.

The defeat against Medeama stands as one of the club's most significant setbacks in recent years, leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of the fans. With Hearts of Oak currently sitting in seventh place, their chances of finishing in the top four rely on winning their remaining three matches.

Their next game is against Legon Cities, who are fighting for survival in the league.