Charles Taylor urges Prosper Ogum to consider resignation amid Kotoko's struggles

Former Asante Kotoko star Charles Taylor has urged coach Prosper Ogum to consider resigning to salvage his reputation.

Ogum, who initially led the team to victory in the Ghana Premier League, is currently struggling in his second stint with the club.

Following Kotoko's recent 2-1 defeat against Nsoatreman, which marked their fifth loss in six games, concerns over Ogum's leadership have escalated.

Despite mounting pressure for his resignation, Ogum maintains the support of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), of which he is a member.

"Prosper Narteh Ogum won the Premier League with Asante Kotoko, but his second coming has been a disaster, which is not good for him and the club," Taylor expressed during an interview with Asempa FM.

"It is very worrying not to have a management team at this team. The IMC is not helping the team because the composition is even not good but then Otumfuo [Asantehene] in his wisdom think it is good for the club. Still, with the performance of Prosper Narteh Ogum, I think it will be better for him to resign from the club to save his reputation."