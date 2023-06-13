Charlotte FC coach extols qualities of Ghanaian forward Patrick Agyemang

Charlotte FC coach, Christian Lattanzio has praised Ghanaian forward Patrick Agyemang after his starring role in the draw against Seattle Sounders.

The 22-year-old was handed his first MLS start in the game against Seattle and he repaid the gaffer with the goal that clinched a point for Charlotte.

The rookie has been knocking the doors for first team football with blistering performances for Crown Legacy, the team's MLS Next Pro side.

Before starting on Sunday, he had scored for the youth team.

“Patrick came with his characteristics,” said Lattanzio after the match. “He’s a fighter, he trains with us all the time, so he understands the difficulties of playing at this level.

"He’s improved a lot by just training with the first team, and today I think we used his strengths to create problems for Seattle. He did well and I’m very pleased for him," he added.

Meanwhile, Agyemang is hoping to make more first team appearances, having already played four games this season.

"At first I was just very excited and celebrated but then was like let's go again, let's get another one because I want to keep scoring. As a striker you want to keep scoring. Unlucky we couldn't do it again but I'm just grateful to help the team get a point," said the Ghanaian forward.