Charlotte FC rookie Patrick Agyemang shares delight after netting debut MLS goal

Ghanaian forward Patrick Agyemang has expressed excitement after scoring his first-ever goal in the Major League Soccer.

The 22-year-old started his first game for Charlotte FC following injuries to first choice forwards Enzo Copetti and Kamil Jóźwiak.

Agyemang, who had scored for Crown Legacy - Charlotte's MLS Next Pro side- 24 hours earlier netted an important goal to secure a point for his Charlotte FC in a thrilling draw against Seattle Sounders.

“Feels good, feels good. I always had dreams of scoring in MLS, and especially in the Bank,” he told the club's official website.

“Like when I first got here, that was one of my first dreams, just scoring in the Bank in front of the crowd. I'm just blessed to do so. It was just something I really wanted to do and I'm grateful to achieve it,” he added.

Agyemang is looking at taking his chances with the first team by adding to his tally in subsequent games.

"At first I was just very excited and celebrated but then was like let's go again, let's get another one because I want to keep scoring. As a striker you want to keep scoring. Unlucky we couldn't do it again but I'm just grateful to help the team get a point," he said.

The budding forward has now made four senior appearances for Charlotte, starting three from the bench.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin