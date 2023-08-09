Charlotte FC youngster Patrick Agyemang reacts after heroic display against Houston Dynamo in Leagues Cup

Ghanaian forward Patrick Agyemang climbed off the bench to make the difference as Charlotte FC came from a goal down to beat Houston Dynamo and advance in the Leagues Cup.

Following his dazzling displays in the MLS Next Pro, Charlotte coach Christian Lattanzio included the Player of the Month in his squad for the round of 16 clash against Houston.

Agyemang, who was watching from the bench as Charlotte conceded early in the game, turned the match around just eight minutes following his introduction as The Crowns went on to win the match.

Although he switches between the first team and the Next Pro side, Agyemang insists he keeps learning from the senior squad.

"I think there is always room to learn but I do feel confident in my abilities with the first team so I do, obviously like the coaches and the players support me so I always feel like a first team player," he said during the post-match presser.

"I think we are really trying to get our identity and it is slowly forming I think it's obvious now we are on a winning streak," he added.

Charlotte FC will next face Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the quarter-final of the Leagues Cup.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin