Charlotte FC's brace hero Patrick Agyemang reacts after victory over Philadelphia Union

US-born Ghanaian forward, Patrick Agyemang has shared his excitement after netting a brace to secure an important away win for Charlotte FC in the MLS.

The Ghanaian striker's brace was enough as Charlotte collected all three points at Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Agyemang increased his tally for the campaign to five goals and ended his mini-goal drought.

"It just clicked. Every time you scored one, I think it felt like a sense of relief. I felt a bit relaxed and more fluid in my player. So when the second goal came it was because of the confidence I regained," he said after the game.

"It's tough, no striker wants to go several games without a game but happy to get two today."

The former RI Rams player is enjoying a breakthrough campaign in the MLS, playing a huge role in the first team this season. Agyemang has made 19 appearances for Dean Smith's team.