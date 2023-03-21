Charlotte FC's Harrison Afful excels in left back position and makes MLS Team of the Week

Experienced Harrison Afful made a rare start for Charlotte FC in a make-shift left back role and etched his name in the MLS Team of the Week 4.

The Ghana international defender provided an assist as Christian Lattanzio’s side won 2-1 at Orlando City on Saturday.

After three straight losses, Lattanzio made tactical adjustments and one of decisions was Afful.

The 36-year-old picked up a yellow card in the 28th minute and was replaced after 83 minutes by Joseph Mora.

Team of the Matchday (4-3-3): Maarten Paes (DAL) - Harrison Afful (CLT), Henry Kessler (NE), Miguel Tapias (MIN), Richie Laryea (TOR) - Héctor Herrera (HOU), Junior Moreno (CIN), Thiago Almada (ATL) - Romell Quioto (MTL), João Klauss (STL), Dante Vanzeir (RBNY)