Charlotte FC's rookie Patrick Agyemang scores debut MLS goal

Ghanaian youth striker Patrick Agyemang scored his first MLS career goal on Saturday, 10 June 2023, to help Charlotte FC earn a 3-3 draw at home with Seattle Sounders.

The 22-year-old made his height [6’4] count has he applied his head-inside the box-to Nathan Byrne’s cross.

His goal helped The Crown to snatch a late equalizer on home turf.

Agyemang, subbed on in the 75th minute, was making his fourth league appearance of the season.

After his heroic, he said: "Crown Legacy [Charlotte FC’s reserve team which participate in the in MLS Next Pro] helped me a lot because it gave me game time.

''It gave me the right movement into MLS. Coming straight from college to MLS is incredibly hard, some people can, but I struggled... In terms of where I'm at now, it's helped a lot."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Agyemang was signed by Charlotte FC in February 2023 after impressing on trial.

The Connecticut native was the 12th overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft after scoring 19 goals and provided 12 assists for University of Rhode Island.