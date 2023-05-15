Charlton Athletic announce departure of Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

English League One side, Charlton Athletic have confirmed the departure of English-born Ghanaian winger, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi after a successful loan stint.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an amazing season with the Addicks, winning the Players' Player of the Season and Supporters Player of the season award.

Despite his exploits, he is expected to return to parent club Crystal Palace for the 2023/24 season.

"The following players will leave the club following the expiration of their loan deals: Todd Kane, Gavin Kilkenny, Matt Penney, Jes Rak-Sakyi, Steven Sessegnon," wrote the club on their official website.

Having scored 15 goals and provided 8 assists in 43 matches, Rak-Sakyi has become a transfer target for Luton Town and Ipswich.

Meanwhile, compatriot and Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot has been retained by the club, having joined them from Swindon Town last season.

"The following men’s first-team players are under contract: Chuks Aneke, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Tyreece Campbell, George Dobson, Mandela Egbo, Scott Fraser, Daniel Kanu, Miles Leaburn, Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Zach Mitchell, Lucas Ness, Jack Payne, Joe Wollacott," added Charlton.