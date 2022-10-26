Charlton Athletic hero Rak-Sakyi dedicates Shrewsbury win to travelling fans

English-born Ghanaian forward Rak-Sakyi dedicated Saturday's 1-0 win at Shrewsbury in League One to the travelling Charlton fans.

The 20-year-old, on loan from Palace, scored his third goal of the season and all three points with just over 20 minutes remaining at the New Meadow.

The winger missed two golden chances in the first period, but made amends in the second half, producing a great finish to earn Charlton their first league away win of the season.

“They’ve been with us through thick and thin,” said Rak-Sakyi of the Addicks contingent who made their way to Shropshire.

“They deserve those three points. They’ve been travelling all across the country to come and support us. That win was for them. I’m really happy I was able to score the goal today.

“I’m delighted. The first chance that came in the first half, I scuffed it. This time I was able to concentrate and tuck it away for the team.

“I was getting into great positions and picking up the ball, but things weren’t going well for me. I just kept sticking at it and believing in myself. The boys were always encouraging me as well so when the chance came again, I just made sure I was concentrating. I’m just happy it went in.

“[Boss Ben Garner is] always encouraging me and telling me ‘Just get in the right positions and the chances will come.’ I’m happy that I’ve taken the chance today. I just want to keep going and build on.”

Rak-Sakyi made the temporary switch from Selhurst Park to The Valley in the summer, but he claims he was unaware of the bitter rivalry between the two fan bases.

He admitted: “I didn’t really know too much about the rivalry until I got here. I’m just here to play football and I’m happy the fans are on my side. They just give me extra confidence so I’m happy they’re here supporting me.

“It’s been a great experience for me playing games and learning from each and every one of the boys. They’re always helping me. I’m just happy that the team is doing well now, and I just want to keep going on.

“It’s a great experience for me getting on the pitch and showing what I can do for the team. Hopefully, I can continue doing well with the team doing well as well.”