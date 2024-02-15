Charlton Athletic midfielder Freda Ayisi excited for maiden Black Queens call-up

Charlton Athletic midfielder Freda Ayisi has expressed her excitement and readiness after receiving her maiden call-up to the Black Queens squad for the upcoming third-round Olympic Games qualifiers against Zambia.

The talented midfielder is eager to seize the opportunity and contribute to securing victory for the national team.

In a social media post following the release of the squad list on Thursday, February 15, 2024, Ayisi posted "Let’s go!" as a testament to her enthusiasm for the upcoming matches.

The Black Queens are gearing up for an electrifying clash against Zambia, with the first leg scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, followed by the return leg in Ndola on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

In the absence of injured goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan Findiib, goalkeeper Victoria Antwi Adjei returns to the squad. Additional call-ups include Comfort Yeboah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Kerrie McCarthy of Kumasi Sports Academy, and Fidaus Yakubu of Hasaacas Ladies. AS FAR Rabat’s Maafia Nyame has also received her first call-up to the squad, providing added depth to the team's roster.

Camping is set to commence in Accra on Sunday, February 18, 2024, as the Black Queens diligently prepare for the crucial Olympic Games qualifiers. Freda Ayisi's inclusion adds further anticipation to the squad as they aim for success in the upcoming matches.