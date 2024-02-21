Charlton Athletic midfielder Freda Ayisi eyes Olympic Games qualification with Ghana

Charlton Athletic midfielder, Freda Ayisi, has disclosed her desire to help the Black Queens qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris.

The England-based player joined the Black Queens for the first time on Monday and trained with her teammates on Tuesday as preparations intensified ahead of the game against Zambia.

The Black Queens will host the Copper Queens on Friday in Accra before travelling to Lusaka for the second leg.

“It feels amazing, am happy to be here, am happy to be training with the girls and preparation has been normal like am used to at home,” she said after training.

“The main focus is to take each game at a time and hopefully qualify for the Olympics. This Friday is an important game and we need the energy from the crowd. Just make sure you come show some love to all of us," she added.

The Black Queens are chasing a first-ever appearance in women's football at the multi-sport event.