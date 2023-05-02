Charlton Athletic's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi hails fans' support after winning top award

Charlton Athletic's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has expressed his delight at playing for the club after a successful season, where he was named Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year.

The Ghanaian winger, who contributed with 15 goals and eight assists in 42 appearances for the team, credited the fans for his achievements. According to Rak-Sakyi, the fans' unrelenting support gave him a confidence boost every time he stepped onto the pitch, and he always aimed to give his best for them.

"The fans have been amazing this season, and I really appreciate their support. Every time I went out there, they gave me a confidence boost, and I just tried to repay them with good performances," Rak-Sakyi said.

Despite initially joining the club on loan to gain more game time, Rak-Sakyi expressed his joy at playing almost every game of the season and praised the club for helping him develop his skills as a player in men's football.

"I just wanted to come here and get as much game time as possible, but then I ended up playing almost every game of the season, and I’ve just really enjoyed every minute," he added.

"I think the main aim was for me to get minutes in men’s football and see how I’d handle it because last season I was playing U21s football. It’s been really good, and I’m very happy."

Rak-Sakyi, who is on loan at Charlton from Crystal Palace, has become a key player for the League One side this season. With his impressive performances on the pitch, he has attracted interest from other clubs, but his focus remains on Charlton.

"I'm just focused on playing well for Charlton, and if the opportunity arises, I'll take it. But right now, I'm just enjoying playing for Charlton, and I'm looking forward to next season," Rak-Sakyi concluded.